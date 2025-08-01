Next Article
India reiterates claim over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in Parliament
India has again asked Pakistan to withdraw from parts of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh it calls "illegally occupied."
Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh told Parliament on Friday that these regions are considered an integral part of India, pointing to a 1994 resolution that backs this up.
Singh talks about terrorism being a roadblock
Singh confirmed that Indian maps include all of J&K—even the areas under Pakistani control.
He also made it clear that terrorism remains a big roadblock for any talks with Pakistan, especially after recent military clashes.
Through operations like Sindoor and efforts to protect citizens, India says it's committed to regional stability and standing its ground on territorial integrity.