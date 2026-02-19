India resumes all visa services for Bangladesh after government change India Feb 19, 2026

India is bringing back all visa services for Bangladesh, signaling a reset in ties between the two neighbors.

Medical and double-entry visas are already being processed, with more categories on the way, according to Aniruddha Das, Assistant High Commissioner at the Assistant High Commission of India in Sylhet.

This comes after India paused visas in December 2025 due to safety threats during Muhammad Yunus's interim government.