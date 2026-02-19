India resumes all visa services for Bangladesh after government change
India is bringing back all visa services for Bangladesh, signaling a reset in ties between the two neighbors.
Medical and double-entry visas are already being processed, with more categories on the way, according to Aniruddha Das, Assistant High Commissioner at the Assistant High Commission of India in Sylhet.
This comes after India paused visas in December 2025 due to safety threats during Muhammad Yunus's interim government.
Visa freeze made travel tough
Visa freezes on both sides had made travel tough—especially for businesses, and families.
Now that Bangladesh's new BNP government is in charge, both countries seem ready to move past recent tensions.
Restoring visas should make business trips and cross-border jobs easier again, especially for industries like textiles that rely on smooth movement between the two countries.