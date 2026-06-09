India revives 2,000km Oman to Gujarat undersea gas pipeline
India
India is dusting off plans for a massive 2,000-kilometer undersea gas pipeline connecting Oman to Gujarat.
The idea is to sidestep the risky Strait of Hormuz and keep India's energy supply steady, even if things heat up in the region.
The BJP has called it "bold strike for energy independence," hoping it will make the country less dependent on unstable routes.
Expected pipeline cost ₹40,000cr 3,000m depth
Building this pipeline won't be easy, or cheap. It's expected to cost about ₹40,000 crore and will run as deep as 3,000 meters underwater, pushing engineering limits.
A private group called SAGE has already done technical and financial feasibility studies.
If it works out, this could give India a much more reliable energy backup straight from Oman.