India revives 2,000km Oman to Gujarat undersea gas pipeline India Jun 09, 2026

India is dusting off plans for a massive 2,000-kilometer undersea gas pipeline connecting Oman to Gujarat.

The idea is to sidestep the risky Strait of Hormuz and keep India's energy supply steady, even if things heat up in the region.

The BJP has called it "bold strike for energy independence," hoping it will make the country less dependent on unstable routes.