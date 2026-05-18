India says no Ebola cases as WHO declares PHEIC
India
India's health ministry says there are no Ebola cases in the country right now, even though a new outbreak has hit parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda.
The World Health Organization has declared it a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), but officials here are keeping a close eye on things.
Health ministry labels Ebola risk minimal
The ministry has labeled the risk to India as "minimal" for now.
Airports and ports have stepped up checks, and isolation facilities are ready just in case.
Labs like the National Institute of Virology in Pune will handle testing if needed, and more labs are being set up.
Authorities are asking everyone to stay calm and avoid sharing rumors: just stick to official updates.