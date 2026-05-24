India sends medical supplies to Africa CDC amid Ebola emergency
India
India just sent its first batch of medical supplies and protective kits to the Africa CDC, pitching in as Ebola cases rise in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has called this outbreak a global health emergency.
S. Jaishankar affirms India supports Africa
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar says India stands by African nations during this crisis.
Following WHO advice, India has also warned its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to DRC, Uganda, and South Sudan.
So far, the outbreak has claimed lives in Uganda and in DRC, reminding us how important global support is right now.