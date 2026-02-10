India, Seychelles chart new course for bilateral ties
India
Seychelles President Patrick Herminie just wrapped up a visit to India, where he and PM Modi rolled out a new vision for sustainability and growth in the Indian Ocean region.
The two countries signed seven agreements covering everything from health and digital tech to ocean research and cultural exchange.
India announces $175 million in support for Seychelles
India announced $175 million in support for Seychelles—think social housing, e-mobility, job training, health, defense, and more.
This visit marks 50 years of diplomatic ties and comes shortly after Herminie's election win.
It's set to boost trade, improve climate resilience efforts, strengthen tourism links, and ramp up security in the Indian Ocean—a win-win for both nations looking toward the future.