India speeds up hydropower projects on Pakistan's Chenab river

India aims to double J&K's power capacity

These projects are part of a larger set of hydropower projects that are projected to double Jammu and Kashmir's power capacity (timeline not specified in the source), bringing more jobs and better infrastructure to the region.

With strict deadlines in place, India is aiming for quick progress—even as Pakistan voices concerns over water flow changes.

If you're interested in how energy moves shape local growth (and sometimes international drama), this is one to watch.