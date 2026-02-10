India speeds up hydropower projects on Pakistan's Chenab river
India is fast-tracking four major hydropower projects on the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir—Pakal Dul, Kiru, Kwar, and Ratle—after suspending the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan.
The goal: make better use of river water and boost local power generation.
India aims to double J&K's power capacity
These projects are part of a larger set of hydropower projects that are projected to double Jammu and Kashmir's power capacity (timeline not specified in the source), bringing more jobs and better infrastructure to the region.
With strict deadlines in place, India is aiming for quick progress—even as Pakistan voices concerns over water flow changes.
