India speeds up S-400 air defense system deliveries from Russia

One unit by April, another by November

After some setbacks caused by supply chain issues and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, both countries are now working closely to stick to the new delivery schedule: one unit by April 2026 and another by November 2026.

Nicknamed Sudarshan Chakra in India, the S-400 can take out threats up to 400km away.

The system proved its value during Operation Sindoor, and with plans approved for even more missiles, India's air defense is getting a serious upgrade.