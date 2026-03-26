India speeds up S-400 air defense system deliveries from Russia
India is fast-tracking the arrival of its last two Russian S-400 air defense systems, aiming to have all five units in place by November 2026.
With three already up and running, this move comes as regional tensions rise and India looks to strengthen its defenses under a $5.43 billion deal signed back in 2018.
One unit by April, another by November
After some setbacks caused by supply chain issues and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, both countries are now working closely to stick to the new delivery schedule: one unit by April 2026 and another by November 2026.
Nicknamed Sudarshan Chakra in India, the S-400 can take out threats up to 400km away.
The system proved its value during Operation Sindoor, and with plans approved for even more missiles, India's air defense is getting a serious upgrade.