India targets 362.5 million tons foodgrains in 2025-26: Report
India is aiming to boost its foodgrain output by 2.4%, hoping to hit 362.5 million tons by the end of the 2025-26 crop year.
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared this upbeat goal, saying strong kharif sowing and plenty of rain are helping, even though some regions have struggled with floods and heavy downpours.
For context, last year's production (2024-25) was 353 million tons.
Extra rain has caused trouble for kharif crops in some states
While extra rain has caused trouble for kharif crops like paddy and pulses in states such as Punjab, Rajasthan, and Telangana, the total area planted has actually grown—now at 111.08 million hectares compared to the usual 109.6 million.
Agriculture official Devesh Chaturvedi pointed out that more land under crops could keep production steady, but ongoing heavy rains still threaten some areas with flooding.
Government aims to increase overall foodgrain production
By pushing for higher yields in rice, wheat, pulses, and coarse cereals, the government aims to increase overall foodgrain production.