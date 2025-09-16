India targets 362.5 million tons foodgrains in 2025-26: Report

Extra rain has caused trouble for kharif crops in some states

While extra rain has caused trouble for kharif crops like paddy and pulses in states such as Punjab, Rajasthan, and Telangana, the total area planted has actually grown—now at 111.08 million hectares compared to the usual 109.6 million.

Agriculture official Devesh Chaturvedi pointed out that more land under crops could keep production steady, but ongoing heavy rains still threaten some areas with flooding.