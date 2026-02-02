India to build underground railway tracks for strategic reasons

The new underground section will run between Tin Mile Haat and Rangapani, dug 20-24 meters deep. There'll be six tracks in total—four above ground and two below—with one line heading toward Bagdogra for air defense support. It's a big upgrade from the current double-track setup.

For years, this corridor has been a security headache because of its strategic location.

As Northeast Frontier Railway's Chetan Kumar Shrivastava put it, "This underground stretch is important from a security point of view."

For anyone interested in how infrastructure shapes national safety—and how India adapts to new challenges—this project is worth keeping an eye on.