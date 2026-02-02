India to build underground railway tracks for strategic reasons
India is set to build underground railway tracks along a 40-km stretch in Siliguri, West Bengal—the only land link connecting the northeast states with the rest of the country.
This move isn't just about transportation; it's also aimed at ensuring this vital route remains secure amid regional geopolitical and security developments.
The new underground section will run between Tin Mile Haat and Rangapani, dug 20-24 meters deep.
There'll be six tracks in total—four above ground and two below—with one line heading toward Bagdogra for air defense support.
It's a big upgrade from the current double-track setup.
For years, this corridor has been a security headache because of its strategic location.
As Northeast Frontier Railway's Chetan Kumar Shrivastava put it, "This underground stretch is important from a security point of view."
For anyone interested in how infrastructure shapes national safety—and how India adapts to new challenges—this project is worth keeping an eye on.