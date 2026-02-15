India to buy 114 Rafale jets, biggest defense deal yet India Feb 15, 2026

India's Defence Acquisition Council has greenlit proposals worth about $40 billion that include the purchase of 114 Rafale jets for the Air Force—making it the country's largest defense buy so far.

The plan: about 18 to 20 jets will come straight from France, while the remainder will be built in India, boosting local industry and jobs.

This follows earlier Rafale orders for both the Air Force and Navy.