India to buy 114 Rafale jets, biggest defense deal yet
India's Defence Acquisition Council has greenlit proposals worth about $40 billion that include the purchase of 114 Rafale jets for the Air Force—making it the country's largest defense buy so far.
The plan: about 18 to 20 jets will come straight from France, while the remainder will be built in India, boosting local industry and jobs.
This follows earlier Rafale orders for both the Air Force and Navy.
Deal to boost India-France ties
This isn't just about new planes—it's about strengthening India's defenses at a time when tensions with China and Pakistan are high.
The new Rafales will bring advanced missiles and tech, help refill shrinking squadrons, and reduce reliance on Russian gear.
Plus, with French President Macron visiting soon, this deal is set to deepen India-France ties even further.