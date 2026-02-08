India to buy SCALP missiles from France for ₹12,000cr

IAF's plans to acquire more Rafales

The Indian Air Force now wants Meteor air-to-air missiles for its Rafales and plans to add them to 26 new Rafale Marine jets for the Navy (arriving in a few years).

There's also talk of buying 114 more Rafales—worth a whopping ₹3.25 lakh crore—with up to 60% of the parts made in India.

This big push comes as India looks to boost its air power, especially with rising security concerns nearby.