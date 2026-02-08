India to buy SCALP missiles from France for ₹12,000cr
India is about to sign a €300 million deal with France for SCALP cruise missiles, fresh off their successful use in Operation Sindoor last May.
During that mission, Indian Rafale jets used SCALP and BrahMos missiles to hit terror group bases in Pakistan.
Follow-up strikes took out fighter jets and surveillance planes at 12 Pakistani Air Force bases—showing just how effective these new weapons are.
IAF's plans to acquire more Rafales
The Indian Air Force now wants Meteor air-to-air missiles for its Rafales and plans to add them to 26 new Rafale Marine jets for the Navy (arriving in a few years).
There's also talk of buying 114 more Rafales—worth a whopping ₹3.25 lakh crore—with up to 60% of the parts made in India.
This big push comes as India looks to boost its air power, especially with rising security concerns nearby.