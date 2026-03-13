India to get LPG shipments amid Iran-Israel tensions
India's about to get two major LPG shipments (80,000 metric tons) through the Strait of Hormuz, even with tensions running high between the US Israel, and Iran.
Since India depends on imports for most of its cooking gas, these deliveries are a big deal for keeping kitchens running.
Prioritizing domestic supply
The government told refineries to ramp up local LPG production by redirecting resources, so output is up 25%.
Households now get top priority for domestic supply. Hospitals and schools are next in line, while commercial users have to make do with less.
Alternative routes and backup plans
India has spread out its oil imports across 40 countries, so now about 70% of crude imports come via routes that bypass the Strait of Hormuz.
There's also a control room working nonstop to track shipments and help out if anything goes wrong at sea.