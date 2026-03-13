India to get LPG shipments amid Iran-Israel tensions

The government told refineries to ramp up local LPG production by redirecting resources, so output is up 25%. Households now get top priority for domestic supply. Hospitals and schools are next in line, while commercial users have to make do with less.

Alternative routes and backup plans

India has spread out its oil imports across 40 countries, so now about 70% of crude imports come via routes that bypass the Strait of Hormuz.

There's also a control room working nonstop to track shipments and help out if anything goes wrong at sea.