India to host 2030 Commonwealth Games
Big news for Indian sports fans: India will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games!
President Droupadi Murmu shared the update, saying it's thanks to the country's growing confidence and major progress in sports over the past decade.
She credited reforms under PM Modi for making this possible and called it a proud moment for India on the global stage.
Reforms, wins, and a bigger vision
India's push for better sports management—like Khelo India and new transparency laws—has made a real difference, with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya leading the charge.
President Murmu also gave a shoutout to women athletes, especially after their cricket World Cup win and inspiring performances by blind women cricketers.
Hosting these Games is another step toward India's dream of becoming a world sports hub.