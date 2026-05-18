India to host Quad meeting to discuss West Asia crisis
India
India is set to host the Quad foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi on May 26, 2026.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will welcome US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australia's Penny Wong, and Japan's Motegi Toshimitsu.
The group will talk about the West Asia crisis and how to keep the Indo-Pacific region secure as China grows more assertive.
India plans Quad summit, reviews projects
As chair of the Quad, India wants to check in on projects like maritime security and regional infrastructure, while also setting up plans for a bigger summit later this year.
With challenges rising in the Indo-Pacific, the Quad, made up of India, the US Australia, and Japan, is becoming a key team for keeping things stable and working together on big issues.