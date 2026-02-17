India to locally produce 114 Rafale jets in ₹3.5 lakh crore deal
India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh just met France's Armed Forces Minister, Catherine Vautrin, to talk about making more of the Rafale fighter jets right here in India.
The plan? Build 114 Rafales locally as part of a massive ₹3.5 lakh crore deal, with a big push for more Indian-made parts and tech.
Singh pitches idea of setting up MRO facilities
Singh also pitched the idea of setting up MRO facilities for all classes of aero engines - fixed wing and rotary in India, so repairs and upgrades can happen closer to home.
Both sides discussed work and technology transfer with Indian companies and a technology collaboration to develop a next-generation fighter jet engine, with increasing Make in India content a key focus.
Plus, they renewed their defense partnership for another 10 years—so expect more training, joint projects, and collaboration between the two countries.