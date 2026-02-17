India to locally produce 114 Rafale jets in ₹3.5 lakh crore deal

Singh pitches idea of setting up MRO facilities

Singh also pitched the idea of setting up MRO facilities for all classes of aero engines - fixed wing and rotary in India, so repairs and upgrades can happen closer to home.

Both sides discussed work and technology transfer with Indian companies and a technology collaboration to develop a next-generation fighter jet engine, with increasing Make in India content a key focus.

Plus, they renewed their defense partnership for another 10 years—so expect more training, joint projects, and collaboration between the two countries.