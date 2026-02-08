India, US kickstart trade talks under new framework
India and the US are teaming up to make trade smoother—think India cutting or reducing tariffs on many US industrial and agricultural products while the United States will impose an 18% reciprocal tariff on many goods originating in India (textiles, apparel, leather, footwear, etc.) and a stronger partnership overall.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says there's no trust gap between the two countries, highlighting their long history of working together in defense and business.
The new agreement, kicked off by President Trump and PM Modi last year, is expected to boost ties even further.
What does the new agreement entail?
Goyal shared that India will lower tariffs on US industrial goods and some farm products, while the United States will impose an 18% reciprocal tariff on Indian exports to the US.
There's also a plan to eventually remove more tariffs in certain sectors, opening doors for growth.
Goyal pointed out that these talks are all about trade—not foreign policy—and said importing US energy fits with India's push for more diverse energy sources.