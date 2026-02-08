India, US kickstart trade talks under new framework India Feb 08, 2026

India and the US are teaming up to make trade smoother—think India cutting or reducing tariffs on many US industrial and agricultural products while the United States will impose an 18% reciprocal tariff on many goods originating in India (textiles, apparel, leather, footwear, etc.) and a stronger partnership overall.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says there's no trust gap between the two countries, highlighting their long history of working together in defense and business.

The new agreement, kicked off by President Trump and PM Modi last year, is expected to boost ties even further.