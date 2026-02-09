India-US trade deal: No tariffs on Indian seafood, fruits India Feb 09, 2026

India has reached a trade arrangement with the US that opens up new opportunities for Indian farmers.

Now, tea, coffee, spices, and fruits from India can enter the US without tariffs, and seafood exports get a boost too with lower duties.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says this is a win for Indian exports and could lead to even more cooperation down the line.