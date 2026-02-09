India-US trade deal: No tariffs on Indian seafood, fruits
India has reached a trade arrangement with the US that opens up new opportunities for Indian farmers.
Now, tea, coffee, spices, and fruits from India can enter the US without tariffs, and seafood exports get a boost too with lower duties.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says this is a win for Indian exports and could lead to even more cooperation down the line.
Goyal addresses farmer concerns
The agreement makes sure key areas like dairy and staples stay protected after farmer groups raised concerns.
No concessions were made on meat or soybeans, keeping local interests safe.
Goyal reassured everyone: "There's hardly any item where any farmer can feel threatened."