India wants 400 airports by 2047—here's why it matters

Why should you care?

India is on track to become the world's third-biggest aviation market, with airlines having placed orders for more than 1,500 aircraft and passenger traffic having surged.

The government's UDAN scheme is making air travel more accessible for smaller cities, while plans for sustainable fuels and electric aircraft aim to make flying greener.

All this growth means more jobs, better travel options, and a boost for tourism—so if you love to travel or dream of working in aviation, there are exciting times ahead.