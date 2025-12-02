Next Article
India wants to be a top defense exporter by 2029
India just set some big goals for its defense industry—by 2029, the country aims to make ₹3 lakh crore worth of defense equipment and export ₹50,000 crore (about $6 billion) globally.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh shared this vision at an event in Gujarat, tying it to the 'Make-in-India' push for more self-reliant manufacturing.
Homegrown weapons and national pride
Singh highlighted how crucial locally made weapons are for modernizing the armed forces, noting that "defense exports have increased nearly 34-fold in the last 11 years."
He also praised the military's courage and linked these ambitions to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's dream of a self-sufficient India, making it clear this is about both progress and national pride.