India will become top-three global AI superpower, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the India AI Impact Summit 2026, sharing his vision for India to become a top-three global AI superpower. He said, "Our AI models will be deployed worldwide, serving billions in their native languages. Our AI startups will be valued in hundreds of billions, creating millions of high-quality jobs."

Summit on responsible AI, tech for good The five-day event at Bharat Mandapam is drawing 250,000 visitors—including CEOs from OpenAI and Google, and executives from NVIDIA and Microsoft—and focuses on responsible AI and tech for good.

Modi reminded everyone that India's journey in AI is just getting started.

IndiaAI Mission India unveiled 12 new homegrown foundation AI models under its $1.2 billion IndiaAI Mission.

Highlights include Param2—a massive model supporting all 22 official languages—and announcements of investments in Indian cloud and AI infrastructure by major tech companies.