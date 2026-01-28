Indian Army gets high-tech drones from US firm Shield AI

The Indian Army just selected US company Shield AI to supply V-BAT drones and Hivemind autonomy software (reported under emergency procurement). It's all about giving India's defense tech a serious upgrade, especially as things heat up in the region.

What makes the V-BAT drone special? V-BAT drones can take off vertically from almost anywhere—ship decks, rooftops, or remote spots—in about 20-30 minutes by a two-person team.

They fly for over 12 hours, reach speeds of 90km/h, soar to between 18,000 and 20,000 ft, and carry gear for surveillance and intel missions.

How smart is the Hivemind software? Hivemind lets these drones fly on their own—even if GPS or communications go down.

They can sense obstacles, dodge threats, and finish missions without anyone at the controls.

The software will be customized for India's needs.