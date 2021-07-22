Home / News / India News / Indian Army on alert as China enhances activity along LAC
Indian Army on alert as China enhances activity along LAC

Written by
Pratyush Kotoky
Edited by
Siddhant Pandey
Last updated on Jul 22, 2021, 12:27 am
Indian Army on alert as China enhances activity along LAC
China has reportedly increased its deployment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near Uttarakhand’s Barahoti.

Indo-China border tensions refuse to be resolved, as around 40 soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) were seen patrolling the area along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near Barahoti area in Uttarakhand, reports said on Wednesday. The Indian Army is reportedly on high alert after the development; China has increased patrolling in the area after a gap of over six months.

In this article
Report

India deploys additional troops to prevent transgression: Report

China claims Barahoti as its own territory. Meanwhile, Indian troops are already stationed there as India and China have been locked in a border standoff since last May. With this new development, India has reportedly deployed additional troops in the area. Stating that India's operational preparedness is high, a source told India Today, "Chinese troops were constantly monitored in the area during their stay."

Air base

China heightens activity at air base near Barahoti: Report

An increase in Chinese activity was also spotted at its airbase near Barahoti where a large number of drones and helicopters have been operating, reports said. The Indian Air Force has also activated a few airbases in the area including the Chinyalisaur advanced landing ground where AN-32 aircraft and Chinook heavy-lift helicopters are operational to carry out troop transfer whenever required.

Tension

CDS Bipin Rawat, Central Army Commander reviewed central sector

Tension is brewing in the central sector, which includes areas along the LAC in Uttarakhand, as India and China are yet to achieve complete military disengagement. Except for Pangong Tso, China has refused to withdraw troops from the remaining friction points. Recently, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Central Army Commander Lt-General Y Dimri reviewed the security situation in the central sector.

Information

India and China in military standoff since last year

India and China have been in a military standoff since last May when the two forces had faced off near the Pangong Tso lake. It took an ugly turn when 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in a deadly clash in Galwan Valley in mid-June 2020.

Recent news

Next round of talks to be held soon: Indian Army

So far, 11 rounds of military corps commander-level talks have been held between India and China to achieve complete disengagement in the region. In a recent statement, the Indian Army had said that negotiations between both countries are still ongoing and the next round of talks will be held at an advanced date. However, no date has been announced yet.

Recent news

Differences not yet simmered between India and China

China's reported activities give the impression that differences between the two countries have not yet simmered. Recently, Chinese nationals along with PLA members had protested against the celebrations of the Dalai Lama's birthday in India by displaying the Chinese flag. A fresh Indo-China clash was also reported earlier this month, however, the Indian Army dismissed it as "false and baseless."

Professor jailed for derogatory comments against Smriti Irani on Facebook

