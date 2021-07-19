Home / News / India News / Phones of politicians, journalists reportedly hacked; Indian government denies involvement
India

Phones of politicians, journalists reportedly hacked; Indian government denies involvement

Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on Jul 19, 2021, 10:18 am
Phones of politicians, journalists reportedly hacked; Indian government denies involvement
The Indian government has denied involvement in the alleged hacking of mobile phones of hundreds of politicians and journalists using the spyware Pegasus.

India is committed to safeguarding the right to privacy of all its citizens, the central government said late on Sunday, responding to reports that mobile numbers of hundreds of Indians were hacked using a spyware. Phone numbers of more than 300 Indian government officials, activists, and journalists, were intercepted over the past few years, reports revealed. Here are more details on this.

In this article
Statement

'Free speech is the cornerstone of India's democratic system'

"India is a robust democracy that is committed to ensuring the right to privacy to all its citizens as a fundamental right," the government said in a statement. "The commitment to free speech as a fundamental right is the cornerstone of India's democratic system. We have always strived to attain an informed citizenry with an emphasis on a culture of open dialogue," it added.

Statement

'No truth associated with this report,' government says

The government stated the allegations of snooping have "no concrete basis or truth associated with it." "This news report, thus, also appears to be a similar fishing expedition, based on conjectures and exaggerations to malign the Indian democracy and its institutions," it said. "It also indicates poorly conducted research and lack of due diligence by the esteemed media organizations involved."

Context

Mobile numbers were targeted between 2018-2019, reports say

More than a dozen media organizations, including The Guardian, The Washington Post, and India's The Wire published the said report. Most of the mobile numbers were targeted between 2018 and 2019, they said. For the unversed, Pegasus is sold by the Israeli company NSO Group, which says the software is only made available to government clients.

Response

NSO Group denies allegations, says it is considering lawsuit

The NSO Group, however, has rubbished the allegations and said it is considering to file a defamation case. "The report by Forbidden Stories is full of wrong assumptions and uncorroborated theories that raise serious doubts about the reliability and interests of the sources," the company said. "In fact, these allegations are so outrageous and far from reality, that NSO is considering a defamation lawsuit."

Timing

Monsoon Session of Parliament commences today amid these allegations

The allegations and the sharp reactions have come just ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Indian Parliament, which commences today. Leaders of Opposition parties, including the Congress and the CPI, said they will raise the snooping controversy in the Parliament. Meanwhile, the government is ready to put up a strong defense against the allegations, sources told NDTV.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Coronavirus: India reports 41K+ new cases; 40% in Kerala

Latest News

Prior to launch, OnePlus Nord 2's renders and specifications leaked

Technology

2021 Mahindra Bolero Neo review: Should you buy it?

Auto

Incessant overnight rains drench Delhi; IMD issues advisory

Delhi

Sensex tanks over 500 points in early trade

Business

Danish Siddiqui laid to rest at Jamia Millia Islamia graveyard

India

Latest India News

Coronavirus: India reports 41K+ new cases; 40% in Kerala

India

UP cancels Kanwar Yatra amid fears of COVID-19 third wave

India

22 died as heavy rains lash Mumbai; government announces relief

India

Farmers protest in Haryana against sedition case amid high alert

India

Kerala imposes 2-day complete lockdown before easing curbs for Bakrid

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Related News

NewsBytes Briefing: GameStop controversy attracts government scrutiny, and more

Technology

Indian government starts talks to procure COVID-19 vaccine: Details here

India

After major hack, Indian government issues notice to Twitter

Technology

India News

Choksi's extradition could be delayed for years: Here's why

World

India to send 228-strong contingent to Tokyo Olympics

Sports

Monsoon finally arrives in Delhi; heavy rain in many parts

India

UP proposes population control law. What does it say?

India

COVID-19: Everything to know about Delta, Delta-Plus, Kappa, Lambda variants

India
Trending Topics