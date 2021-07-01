Indian military developing capabilities to deal with drone threat

The army chief was addressing a think-tank, where he was asked about the recent drone attack on Jammu Air Force Station

The easy availability of drones has increased the complexity of security challenges and the Indian military is developing capabilities to effectively deal with the threats, be it from state-sponsored elements or by states themselves, Army Chief General MM Naravane said on Thursday. The army chief was addressing a think-tank, where he was asked about the recent drone attack on Jammu Air Force Station.

Quote

'Developing capabilities to deal with all kinds of threats'

"We are developing capabilities to deal with the threats whether they are state-sponsored or by states themselves. We are developing capabilities to deal with drone threats both in the kinetic and non-kinetic realm," he said.

Ceasefire

No infiltration along the LoC since the ceasefire: Chief

On the situation along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, the Army chief said that there has been no infiltration along the LoC after a ceasefire understanding was reached between the India and Pakistan military in February. Since there is no infiltration, the number of terrorists in Kashmir is less and so the number of terrorism-related incidents also came down, he said.

Jammu and Kashmir

Narendra Modi had chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday

"There will always be elements who will try to sabotage the process of peace and development; we've to cater for that. We have a strong counter-terrorism and counter-infiltration grid in Jammu and Kashmir and our operation to ensure peace and tranquillity will continue," he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday regarding the recent drone blast in Jammu.

Further details

'Indian army has identified use of artificial intelligence for defense'

According to The Tribune, the army chief credited Israel for its success against Hamas, using artificial intelligence and said that the Indian army had identified the technology that is being followed up. "We showcased the capability of 75 pre-programmed drones of attacking targets. We are working to operationalize this capability to work at varying altitudes and at longer ranges," he added.

Quote

AI alone not enough, we need a mix-match option: Chief

The army chief however pointed out that though AI is good, India has peculiarities like unsettled land borders and hence requires a mix-match option. He said, "We need to evolve as a technology-oriented Army but will have boots on the ground," he added.