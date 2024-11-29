Summarize Simplifying... In short Tensions between India and Canada have escalated following allegations of surveillance and interception of private communications of Indian officials in Canada.

India has lodged a strong protest, calling it a violation of diplomatic norms.

The situation is further complicated by Canada's inability to guarantee security for consular camps due to extremist threats, and the dismissal of allegations linking Indian leaders to the murder of Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India-Canada relations have soured recently

Indian officials in Canada under surveillance, private communications intercepted: Centre

By Chanshimla Varah 02:15 pm Nov 29, 202402:15 pm

What's the story The Ministry of External Affairs told the Parliament on Thursday that Indian consular officials in Canada are under "audio and video surveillance" and that their private communications were intercepted. Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh informed the Rajya Sabha that Indian consulate officials in Vancouver were alerted by Canadian authorities about the ongoing surveillance.

Diplomatic protest

India lodges protest over surveillance of diplomats

Subsequently, India lodged a strong protest with the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi on November 2, calling the actions "a flagrant violation of all diplomatic provisions." "By citing technicalities, the Canadian Government cannot justify the fact that it is indulging in harassment and intimidation. Our diplomatic and consular personnel are already functioning in an environment of extremism and violence." "This action of the Canadian Government aggravates the situation and is incompatible with established diplomatic norms and practices," he said.

Security issues

Canada's inability to guarantee security raises concerns

He also said that although Canadian authorities have ensured security for diplomats and diplomatic properties, they recently communicated to Indian officials that they cannot ensure security for consular camps due to threats from extremist elements. With about 1.8 million Indo-Canadians and another 1 million non-resident Indians, including approximately 4,27,000 Indian students, Canada has one of the largest Indian diasporas abroad. "As such, the welfare, safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada is of utmost importance," the Union minister said.

Dismissed allegations

India dismisses allegations of involvement in Nijjar's killing

Tensions between India and Canada have escalated after both countries expelled top envoys when Ottawa named Indian diplomats as "persons of interest" in its investigation into Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing. A Canadian media report alleging that Union Home Minister Amit Shah authorized attacks in Canada was dismissed by India as a "smear campaign." The Canadian government later clarified there was no evidence linking top Indian leaders to Nijjar's murder.