Indian soldiers fire 9 shots at Pakistani drone near Balakote
India
Late Monday night, Indian soldiers spotted a Pakistani drone flying near their posts in the Balakote area of Jammu and Kashmir.
They fired around nine shots to try and bring it down, but the drone managed to slip away back into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Security teams find nothing unusual
The next morning, security teams searched the area to see if the drone had dropped anything suspicious like weapons or drugs.
After several hours, nothing unusual was found.
Incidents like this are a reminder of how alert troops need to be along the border.