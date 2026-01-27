India's 1st offshore airport is coming to Vadhavan

Why does it matter?

This airport aims to handle 90 million passengers and three million metric tons of cargo every year—making it the country's biggest air freight hub.

Thanks to its location by the sea and new transport links like expressways, metro lines, and even a high-speed rail connection, shipping times to Europe could drop by 40%.

Fast transfers between air, sea, and road mean quicker deliveries for everyone—and a major boost for India's role in global trade.