India's electricity use hits highest January level since at least 2010

Power generation up, but local distributors struggle with outages

Power generation grew by 6%, with renewables leading the charge—up 10% thanks to big new capacity additions. Coal, hydro, and nuclear also chipped in with steady gains.

But even with more power available, local distributors are struggling with outages and relying on spot markets for supply.

With a warmer February and less rain predicted for the Himalayas, keeping everyone powered up could get trickier.