India's electricity use hits highest January level since at least 2010
India
India's electricity use soared to its highest January level since at least 2010, hitting 142.74 billion units.
The spike came as people cranked up heaters to beat an unusually harsh winter in the north, pushing peak demand to 245.42 GW—up from last year.
Power generation up, but local distributors struggle with outages
Power generation grew by 6%, with renewables leading the charge—up 10% thanks to big new capacity additions. Coal, hydro, and nuclear also chipped in with steady gains.
But even with more power available, local distributors are struggling with outages and relying on spot markets for supply.
With a warmer February and less rain predicted for the Himalayas, keeping everyone powered up could get trickier.