India's energy choices are national interests: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

India just agreed to a US-India trade deal framework on energy and other goods. In exchange, the US dropped a 25% tariff on Indian products (imposed last August). But heads up—the tariff could return if things change.

India gets oil and gas from abroad

India gets 80-85% of its oil and gas from abroad, buying from lots of countries so it doesn't rely on just one.

Both public and private companies weigh factors like price, risk, logistics, and availability before making deals.

The big idea: keep options open to handle global ups and downs.