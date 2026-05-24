India's heatwave keeps nights above 30 Celsius in 35+ cities
India
India's heatwave isn't just making days unbearable: over 35 cities are now seeing nighttime lows above 30 Celsius.
Even late at night, places like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad are still sweltering; Delhi clocked in at a sticky 33 Celsius at 11pm on May 23.
IMD urges staying indoors and hydrating
Weather expert Devendra Tripathi explains that intense daytime highs (40 to 45 Celsius) trap heat near the ground, and high humidity acts like a blanket that keeps things hot even after sunset.
The result? More people are falling sick with heatstroke and dehydration, so IMD is urging everyone to stay indoors during peak hours and keep hydrated.