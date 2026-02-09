India's hosting the next global AI impact summit

From February 19-20, New Delhi will host the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam. With over 35,000 people already registered, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick things off on February 19. This is the fourth summit in a global series that's previously made stops in the UK, Seoul, and Paris.

Tech leaders from around the world will be present Expect to see some of tech's top leaders sharing insights—Google's Sundar Pichai, NVIDIA's Jensen Huang, Microsoft President Brad Smith, Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani, Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani, and even Bill Gates are on the lineup.

They'll be joined by leaders from Ericsson, Meta (Alexandr Wang), and Anthropic.

Seven themes will guide all discussions The summit is built around seven themes—like making AI safe and trusted for everyone; using it for social good; boosting innovation; and making sure no one gets left behind.

All discussions will focus on three big ideas: People, Planet, and Progress.