India's Jaishankar meets Rubio in New Delhi on 5-point plan

Jaishankar and Rubio discussed Hormuz, Iran

They also talked about rising tensions in the Gulf region and issues in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for India's energy needs.

Rubio suggested possible progress with Iran that could ease worries over both oil flow and nuclear risks.

Both sides discussed defense cooperation, work on a new trade deal, and team up on technology and supply chain security so both countries stay resilient in a changing world.