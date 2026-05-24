India's Jaishankar meets Rubio in New Delhi on 5-point plan
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New Delhi on Sunday, May 24, 2026 to discuss how both countries can handle big world challenges together.
Their chat focused on India's five-point plan: diplomacy, open sea trade, following international rules, building reliable partnerships, and keeping supply chains strong (while saying no to using trade as a weapon).
Jaishankar and Rubio discussed Hormuz, Iran
They also talked about rising tensions in the Gulf region and issues in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for India's energy needs.
Rubio suggested possible progress with Iran that could ease worries over both oil flow and nuclear risks.
Both sides discussed defense cooperation, work on a new trade deal, and team up on technology and supply chain security so both countries stay resilient in a changing world.