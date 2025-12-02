Next Article
India's oil game: Still big on Russia and the Middle East, but looking elsewhere too
In November 2025, over 80% of India's oil imports came from just two places—Russia and the Middle East.
Russia alone supplied more than a third, as Indian companies rushed to buy extra before new US sanctions kicked in on November 21.
Those sanctions are expected to cut Russian oil shipments to India by about a third.
Shifting gears: More oil from the US and Africa
With Russian supplies likely dropping, India is branching out.
Imports from Africa hit record highs last month, and the US sent over 440,000 barrels per day, while African countries made up nearly 10% of India's total.
The Middle East is still number one for now, but expect to see even more variety in where India gets its energy going forward.