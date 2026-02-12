India's passport climbs to 75th place on Henley Index

After slipping to 85th in 2025 (and 80th in 2024), India climbed to 75th in 2026, coinciding with Malaysia and Kazakhstan being newly counted in India's visa-access total. While some countries like Iran and Bolivia made their rules stricter, India managed to open more doors for its citizens.

Singapore continues to hold the top spot

Singapore is still passport royalty, letting its citizens into 192 destinations without much hassle.

Japan and South Korea are close behind, while Sweden and the UAE aren't far off either.

For perspective, the US sits at 10th place—so India's climb is definitely something to cheer about if you love traveling.