India's passport climbs to 75th place on Henley Index
India's passport just got a solid upgrade, moving up to 75th place on the Henley Passport Index's February 12, 2026 update.
Now, Indian travelers can visit 56 countries either visa-free, with visa-on-arrival, or using an e-visa according to that update—making spontaneous trips a bit easier.
Malaysia and Kazakhstan were newly counted in India's visa-access total
After slipping to 85th in 2025 (and 80th in 2024), India climbed to 75th in 2026, coinciding with Malaysia and Kazakhstan being newly counted in India's visa-access total.
While some countries like Iran and Bolivia made their rules stricter, India managed to open more doors for its citizens.
Singapore continues to hold the top spot
Singapore is still passport royalty, letting its citizens into 192 destinations without much hassle.
Japan and South Korea are close behind, while Sweden and the UAE aren't far off either.
For perspective, the US sits at 10th place—so India's climb is definitely something to cheer about if you love traveling.