India's PDS to be upgraded under ₹25,530cr Sarthak scheme
India's Public Distribution System is getting a major upgrade with the new Sarthak scheme, backed by a ₹25,530 crore budget over five years.
The plan is to use tech to make sure food grains actually reach those who need them, about 80 crore people.
Expect smoother movement of grains within states, better support for fair price shops, and a more transparent supply chain.
AI platforms to handle 300,000 interactions
AI is at the heart of this revamp. There'll be a real-time registry to accurately track who should get benefits and cut down on errors.
A new multilingual AI-based grievance redressal and citizen engagement platform will help handle up to 300,000 interactions every day!
Plus, an AI-powered system will trace food grains with QR codes, forecast demand, optimize delivery routes, and keep tabs on vehicles so less gets lost or wasted along the way.