India's PDS to be upgraded under ₹25,530cr Sarthak scheme

AI platforms to handle 300,000 interactions

AI is at the heart of this revamp. There'll be a real-time registry to accurately track who should get benefits and cut down on errors.

A new multilingual AI-based grievance redressal and citizen engagement platform will help handle up to 300,000 interactions every day!

Plus, an AI-powered system will trace food grains with QR codes, forecast demand, optimize delivery routes, and keep tabs on vehicles so less gets lost or wasted along the way.