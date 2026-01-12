India's power sector coal share drops to 2-year low

Why should you care?

Coal might still be huge, but things are changing fast.

India hit record-high coal production in calendar year 2024, yet more of that coal is now headed to industries instead of power plants.

Early monsoons meant less demand for electricity, and renewables are starting to take a bigger slice of the pie.

By 2030, experts expect coal's role in powering India to shrink from over 70% to about 60%.

If you're interested in how energy and climate shape the future—or just want cleaner air—this trend matters.