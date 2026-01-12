India's power sector coal share drops to 2-year low
India's power sector is using less coal than it has in over two years—just 77% of all coal dispatched in December 2025, down from 83% in March last year.
This signals a real shift away from traditional coal-fired electricity, even as total coal dispatch keeps slipping for the fourth month in a row.
Why should you care?
Coal might still be huge, but things are changing fast.
India hit record-high coal production in calendar year 2024, yet more of that coal is now headed to industries instead of power plants.
Early monsoons meant less demand for electricity, and renewables are starting to take a bigger slice of the pie.
By 2030, experts expect coal's role in powering India to shrink from over 70% to about 60%.
If you're interested in how energy and climate shape the future—or just want cleaner air—this trend matters.