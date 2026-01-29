India's reservoir levels drop below 70% after weak rains
India
India's big reservoirs are now just under 70% full, coinciding with a 23% deficit in rainfall since the beginning of the year.
The Central Water Commission says storage is at about 68.8% of total capacity—so, not great, but still higher than last year and well above the 10-year average.
Regional snapshot: Who's got water and who doesn't?
There's a lot of variation across regions. Western India is doing best, with its reservoirs over 80% full.
The north is lagging behind at just 63%, while the east is hovering around two-thirds capacity and the central region is closer to 71%.
Down south, storage is sitting at about 62%. Still, a few lucky reservoirs across the country have managed to stay completely full or nearly so.