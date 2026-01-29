India's reservoir levels drop below 70% after weak rains

Regional snapshot: Who's got water and who doesn't?

There's a lot of variation across regions. Western India is doing best, with its reservoirs over 80% full.

The north is lagging behind at just 63%, while the east is hovering around two-thirds capacity and the central region is closer to 71%.

Down south, storage is sitting at about 62%. Still, a few lucky reservoirs across the country have managed to stay completely full or nearly so.