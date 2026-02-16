India's rooftop solar push: How Surya Ghar scheme fares
India's PM Surya Ghar scheme, launched in 2024, promised big savings and up to 40% subsidies; about 2.36 million households have joined so far, and the ministry's target is 4 million by March 2026.
Even with a boost in installations and free electricity for about 150 units a month in some cases, the program is still lagging behind its ambitious goals.
Why the delay?
Despite around 2.36 million households joining in and subsidies of up to 40% being offered, progress has slowed thanks to tricky bank loan paperwork and utilities worried about losing revenue.
If these hurdles stick around, India could miss its clean energy targets for 2030—meaning more reliance on coal and less progress toward a greener future that affects us all.