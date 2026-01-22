IndiGo flight gets bomb threat, airline faces tough quarter
India
An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Pune had a tense moment on Thursday when a bomb threat note was found in the plane's bathroom after landing in Pune.
Thankfully, everyone got off safely, and the airline is working closely with authorities to figure out what happened.
Financial turbulence for IndiGo
On top of that, IndiGo's profits took a big hit this past quarter—dropping 78% compared with the year-ago period (October-December 2024).
Flight disruptions and new labor costs played a major part, along with a hefty penalty for operational issues.