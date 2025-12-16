Next Article
IndiGo warns of weather disruptions; over 100 flights canceled
India
Heads up if you're flying soon: IndiGo has alerted travelers about major flight delays and cancelations thanks to heavy fog, especially around Delhi.
Over 100 flights were scrapped nationwide on December 16, with more delays expected the same day.
Before heading out, check your flight status online to avoid getting stuck at the airport.
Why does this matter?
A large number of passengers have been left stranded or rescheduling plans.
IndiGo says its teams are working hard to keep everyone updated and comfortable while waiting, but weather is causing unavoidable hiccups.
If your flight's affected, reach out to your airline for rebooking or a refund—don't just show up and hope for the best!