Indore records single COVID-19 case; a first in 16 months

In last 24 hours, nearly 8,923 samples were tested out of which only one was found to be positive for coronavirus

For the first time in 16 months, the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh has recorded just one case of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, an official said on Friday. Amid preparations for the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing vaccination drive, the daily count of infections has gradually declined in Madhya Pradesh. Here are more details.

Details

8,923 samples were tested in the last 24 hours

"In the last 24 hours, we have tested 8,923 samples and among them, only one was found positive for the infection," Dr. Amit Malakar, the nodal officer for COVID-19 management said. "This is for the first time in 16 months that Indore, which was earlier one of the worst affected districts in the pandemic, has recorded just one case in 24 hours," he added.

COVID-19 infection

Nearly 1.53L people contracted COVID-19 infection in last 16 months

"The drop can be attributed to the ongoing vaccination drive and the weakening impact of the second wave," the official said while warning people not to lower their guard, as the threat of the third wave still persists. According to official data, nearly 1.53 lakh people were infected with COVID-19 in Indore in the last 16 months and 1,391 of them died during treatment.

Information

Madhya Pradesh reported only 20 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 20 fresh coronavirus cases that took the tally of infections to 7,91,614, while the COVID-19-related death toll stood at 10,510. "The central state is now left with 61 active cases," Dr. Malakar said.