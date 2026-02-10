Indore sewage leak deaths: HC commission seeks public complaints
A major water contamination crisis hit Indore's Bhagirathpura area after sewage leaked into the drinking water supply, leading to a severe diarrhea outbreak since late December 2025.
Over 3,000 people got sick, hundreds were hospitalized, and, according to some reports, 33 people—mostly elderly—have died.
Now, an inquiry commission set up by the Madhya Pradesh High Court wants residents to send in any complaints, medical records, or photos of the leak by February 28.
HC to hear petitions on March 5
The commission has powers like a civil court—they can call witnesses and inspect sites to figure out what went wrong and who's responsible.
The High Court will hear related petitions on March 5, and the commission must submit an interim report four weeks after proceedings commence.
Meanwhile, the government has linked at least 16 deaths directly to the contaminated water and is giving ₹2 lakh compensation to families who lost loved ones.
Cases like that of Alguram Yadav and his wife Urmila show just how devastating this has been for local families.