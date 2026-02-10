Indore sewage leak deaths: HC commission seeks public complaints

HC to hear petitions on March 5

The commission has powers like a civil court—they can call witnesses and inspect sites to figure out what went wrong and who's responsible.

The High Court will hear related petitions on March 5, and the commission must submit an interim report four weeks after proceedings commence.

Meanwhile, the government has linked at least 16 deaths directly to the contaminated water and is giving ₹2 lakh compensation to families who lost loved ones.

Cases like that of Alguram Yadav and his wife Urmila show just how devastating this has been for local families.