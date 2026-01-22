Interfaith couple killed in Moradabad; woman's brothers confess
India
A young couple—Arman, 27, and Kajal, 22—were found dead in Moradabad after being missing for three days.
Police say Kajal's brothers—who were opposed to the interfaith relationship—confessed to killing the couple and led officers to where the bodies were buried.
Police response and community safety
To keep things calm in the village, extra police have been stationed nearby.
Authorities have recovered both the bodies and the weapon used.
