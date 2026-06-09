IRCTC to restart onboard cooking using induction stoves on trains India Jun 09, 2026

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is set to restart cooking fresh meals on trains, but now they will be using induction stoves instead of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

The switch comes after liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies took a hit thanks to tensions between Iran and the United States and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, which disrupted global gas shipments and contributed to shortages in India.