IRCTC to restart onboard cooking using induction stoves on trains
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is set to restart cooking fresh meals on trains, but now they will be using induction stoves instead of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).
The switch comes after liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies took a hit thanks to tensions between Iran and the United States and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, which disrupted global gas shipments and contributed to shortages in India.
Premium trains get induction pantry cars
Premium trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, and Vande Bharat will get pantry cars fitted with induction stoves and safety features.
IRCTC usually serves 1.7 million meals daily across 1,400 trains, and with LPG tough to get, they're letting vendors cook onboard again using electric solutions so passengers still get hot meals.