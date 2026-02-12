'Iska dimaag theek nahi hai': Guard on child with disability
A video of guards at Sunder Nursery in Delhi stopping a child with cerebral palsy from using the swings has sparked major backlash online.
The moment was caught by the child's mother, who shared it on Instagram.
In the clip, a guard is heard saying, "Iska dimaag theek nahi hai" ("She is not of sound mind"), while other parents step in to say every child deserves access to public spaces.
The video went viral, sparking outrage
The video quickly went viral, with many calling out the incident as not just unfair but a "moral collapse."
Comments like "a moral collapse" have flooded social media.
The child's mother also pointed out that around 2.5 lakh kids in Delhi have disabilities—reminding everyone how important it is for public places to be inclusive and welcoming for all children.