'Iska dimaag theek nahi hai': Guard on child with disability India Feb 12, 2026

A video of guards at Sunder Nursery in Delhi stopping a child with cerebral palsy from using the swings has sparked major backlash online.

The moment was caught by the child's mother, who shared it on Instagram.

In the clip, a guard is heard saying, "Iska dimaag theek nahi hai" ("She is not of sound mind"), while other parents step in to say every child deserves access to public spaces.