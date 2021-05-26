Home / News / India News / IT rules: Centre seeks compliance status from Facebook, Twitter 'ASAP'
IT rules: Centre seeks compliance status from Facebook, Twitter 'ASAP'

Siddhant Pandey
Last updated on May 26, 2021, 09:31 pm
IT rules: Centre seeks compliance status from Facebook, Twitter 'ASAP'
Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp were given a three-month timeline to comply with new IT rules.

The central government on Wednesday asked social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp to share their status of compliance with the new IT rules. The Information Technology (Guidelines For Intermediaries And Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 came into effect on Wednesday. The social media platforms were given a three-month timeline (which ended Tuesday) to comply with the new rules.

Update

Share details of compliance officer, nodal contact, etc: Centre

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Wednesday issued a notice to "Significant Social Media Intermediaries" or SSMIs. It asked them to provide details of a chief compliance officer, a nodal contact person, a resident grievance officer, and a physical address of the company in India, as mandated under the new IT rules. It has also sought the status of compliance with IT rules.

'Please share response ASAP, preferably today itself,' says MeitY

New IT rules notified in February

The Centre had notified the new rules on February 25, 2021, to regulate digital content. The rules will impact digital news media, social media sites, OTT platforms, etc. Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp were given three months to comply with the new rules, which require the companies to set up a three-tier grievance redressal framework and remove content within 36 hours of a legal order.

No legal immunity for social media platforms over objectionable content

The IT rules state that SSMIs that host third-party information, messages, and posts stand to lose protection from lawsuits and prosecution for failing to comply with the rules. Social media platforms will no longer be considered just intermediaries, which allowed them legal immunity from objectionable content. Now, the platforms will be treated like any other publisher and will face relevant action.

