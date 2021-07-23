COVID-19 patient, whose sample was collected for IVF, no more

Gujarat High Court had ordered the hospital to collect the man's sample

A day after a Vadodara-based private hospital collected the sperm of a COVID-19 patient as per the Gujarat High Court's directions following a plea filed by his wife, the man died. The lawyer of the man's wife gave this information on Friday. The 32-year-old man was on life support at Sterling Hospital as he was suffering from multi-organ failure following a coronavirus infection.

Quote

Sperm was collected shortly after court order on Tuesday

"The hospital informed us that they had extracted the sperm shortly after the high court gave a go-ahead for it on Tuesday evening. But he passed away on Thursday," Nilay Patel, the woman's lawyer, said. "Further hearing in the case is scheduled today," he added.

Plea

Patient's wife wants to conceive his child through IVF/ART

The patient's wife had moved the high court on Tuesday, saying that she wanted to have his child through IVF/ART procedure, but he was not in a condition to give consent for the collection of his sperm. As per doctors, his chances of survival were slim, the plea had said. The hospital had demanded a court order to collect the sperm for IVF.

Details

Justice Ashutosh Shastri had directed hospital to collect the sample

Granting an urgent hearing to the woman, Justice Ashutosh J Shastri had directed the hospital to collect the man's sperm as soon as possible and store it appropriately. Anil Nambiar, Zonal Director at Sterling Hospital, had said on Wednesday that the doctors had successfully extracted sperm of the patient on Tuesday night, within hours of receiving the court's order.

IVF

IVF procedure to happen only if the court allows it

"The patient's family decided to carry out the procedure. But we needed the consent of the individual on whom the process is to be carried out. Since he is critical and cannot give his consent, we could do so only if the court allowed," Nambiar had said on Wednesday. "IVF procedure will be carried out after the court allows it," he had said.