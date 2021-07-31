NIA raids in J&K after air base blast, terror case

Apart from the Jammu blast, the NIA raids are connected to Lashkar-e-Mustafa top commander Hidayatullah Malik's arrest.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is leading raids across locations in Jammu and Kashmir. Reportedly, the raids are connected to the recent attack on an Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Jammu, which had left two personnel injured. The raids also have to do with a terror case linked to the outfit Lashkar-e-Mustafa (working "at the behest of" Jaish-e-Mohammed or JeM).

Information

NIA raids at 14 locations in J&K

The NIA raids are being carried out at 14 locations across the union territory in the two cases. These locations include six sites in Shopian, four in Anantnag, two in Banihal, and two in Sunjuwan, according to India Today.

Jammu blast

What was the Jammu air base blast?

The IAF air base blast had taken place on the intervening night of June 26 and June 27. Two low-intensity blasts were reported in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. One of the blasts caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area, the IAF had said. Two personnel were reportedly injured.

Aftermath

Drone sightings increased after blast

The Jammu blast was immediately pinned on Pakistan. The attack followed multiple sightings of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over key military installations. Officials have said that the tech used in the IAF base blast suggested that the attack was supported by the Pakistan government. During a sector commander-level meeting between Indian and Pakistani forces, India lodged a strong protest against Pakistan's drone activities.

Terror case

Raids also linked to Lashkar-e-Mustafa top commander's arrest

Meanwhile, the other case is reportedly linked to the arrest of Lashkar-e-Mustafa top commander Hidayatullah Malik. Officials were quoted as saying by NDTV that the Lashkar-e-Mustafa is "working at the behest of proscribed terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed to carry out terrorist activities in Jammu area with the aim of threatening the sovereignty and integrity of India."