'Jai Ho!': Macron, Modi launch India-France Year of Innovation 2026
French President Emmanuel Macron greeted Mumbai with a cheerful "Jai Ho!" as he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 in Mumbai.
The launch highlights a new, people-focused partnership between the two countries.
A new partnership for a new generation
This year-long initiative is all about collaboration—think defense, health and textiles, sustainability, and infrastructure.
There'll be big opportunities for startups, students, and young innovators through exchanges and events like India Innovates 2026 in France.
Plus, with projects in AI, clean energy, biotech, quantum and more—and India's Atal Innovation Mission aiming to inspire millions of students—it's a major boost for anyone interested in shaping the future.