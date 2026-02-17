'Jai Ho!': Macron, Modi launch India-France Year of Innovation 2026

A new partnership for a new generation

This year-long initiative is all about collaboration—think defense, health and textiles, sustainability, and infrastructure.

There'll be big opportunities for startups, students, and young innovators through exchanges and events like India Innovates 2026 in France.

Plus, with projects in AI, clean energy, biotech, quantum and more—and India's Atal Innovation Mission aiming to inspire millions of students—it's a major boost for anyone interested in shaping the future.